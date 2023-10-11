CHEAT SHEET
Hamas Founder Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Report Says
‘ABU OSAMA’
A founding member of Hamas was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza on Tuesday, according to a report. Abd al-Fattah Dukhan, also known as “Abu Osama,” was killed in the Nuseirat neighborhood, according to Israel’s KAN public broadcaster, which cited a Palestinian report. Dukhan, a former school principal, helped write the group’s charter back in 1987, which calls for the obliteration of Israel. The Israel Defense Forces have said two other top Hamas officials were also killed in recent airstrikes: Zachariah Abu Ma’amar, a senior member of the politburo, and Jawad Abu Shamala, the group’s economy minister.