Hamas Gives a Shout-Out to Vladimir Putin
PLAYING PEACEMAKER
Hamas has publicly thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Moscow’s “tireless efforts” to support Palestinians. “We in Hamas appreciate the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing Zionist aggression against our people,” the group said in a statement shared on Telegram and circulated in Russian state media. The group noted that the Russian leader “does not accept the blockade of the Gaza Strip, the cutting off of humanitarian aid and attacks on unarmed civilians.” Earlier this week, Putin suggested Russia could serve as a mediator in negotiations to settle the conflict, and despite his own army regularly targeting civilians in Ukraine, he called on both Hamas and Israel to “leave the women and children alone” and “minimize” civilian casualties.