An Israeli woman who was among the hundreds kidnapped by Hamas during its surprise Oct. 7 raid was freed by Israeli ground forces on Monday night, the Israel Defense Forces announced.

Ori Megidish, an IDF soldier herself, was held hostage in Gaza for more than three weeks. In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Israeli officials said she was found to be in good health after undergoing a medical examination.

The Times of Israel reported that Megidish, a private, was captured in Hamas’ raid of Israel’s Nahal Oz base. She’d served as an “observation soldier,” the paper reported.

Israeli authorities released a photo of Megidish smiling with four of her relatives, wearing a Spider-Man-themed Marvel shirt.

The IDF did not release further details about Megidish’s release, but said in a statement it “will continue to make every effort to bring about the release of the abductees.” Israeli officials say over 200 hostages remain in Gaza.

Megidish’s release comes three days after it Israel announced it would be “expanding” its ground operation in Gaza. Fighting occurred throughout the weekend, with the IDF identifying three slain Israeli officers on Monday: Lt. Col. Meidan Israel, 35; Maj. Yair Zloof, 32; and Lt. (res.) Maor Refael Shalom.

Casualties in Gaza have been far more significant, with Palestinian authorities saying Monday that the death toll has soared past 8,000 amid a daily barrage of Israeli airstrikes.