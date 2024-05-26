Hamas Launches Rockets Toward Tel Aviv for First Time in Months
HEATING UP
Hamas launched its first major rocket attack in nearly four months toward the Tel Aviv area in Israel on Sunday, though strong Israeli defense intercepted most, the Israeli military said. Sirens blared in Tel Aviv and nearby towns like Herzliya and Petah Tikva, but there were no reported injuries, according to the BBC. Missile fragments appeared to have landed in the garden of a building in Herzliya, according to footage published by Israeli media, and other video seemed to show that shrapnel had struck a bedroom in a house. A third video depicted a large crater believed to be opened by a rocket in an area near Kfar Saba. Hamas claimed credit for the attack on its Telegram channel. The assault came as the Israeli military continued to close in on Rafah, the southern Gaza city that had been the last place of refuge for more than 1.5 million Palestinian refugees, in defiance of an ICJ order to halt the offensive. Ceasefire negotiations have stagnated for weeks, although they’re expected to resume on Tuesday.