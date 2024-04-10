Hamas Leader’s Three Sons and Grandkids Killed in Israeli Airstrike
‘SPIRIT OF REVENGE’
An Israeli airstrike killed three sons and four grandchildren of one of Hamas’ political leaders, Ismail Haniyeh, according to Reuters. Haniyeh told Al Jazeera that his sons Hazem, Amir, and Mohammed, as well as their children, were visiting relatives at a refugee camp in Northern Gaza on Wednesday to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. “There is no doubt that this criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and the spirit of murder and bloodshed, and it does not observe any standards or laws,” Haniyeh said, condemning the attack. The Qatar-based leader said 60 members of his family had been killed since the beginning of Israel’s brutal military campaign in Gaza. On Tuesday, Hamas rejected a new ceasefire deal, saying Israel’s offer “remains intransigent and it didn't meet any of the demands of our people and our resistance.” Haniyeh called the Israeli government “delusional,” if it believes that targeting his family will cause Hamas to waiver on its demands for the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the return of Palestinians to what remains of their homes.