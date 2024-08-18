CHEAT SHEET
Hamas Rejects US Brokered Ceasefire Proposal, Blames Netanyahu
Hamas rejected a revised U.S. ceasefire proposal and hostage deal in Gaza on Sunday, after the White House claimed it made significant progress during talks in Doha. According to Hamas, they rejected the deal on the grounds that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is still putting obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement, and is setting new conditions and demands with the aim of undermining the mediators' efforts and prolonging the war.” The group specifically took issue with the proposal’s lack of a permanent ceasefire or comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry reported.