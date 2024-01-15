Hamas Releases New Hostage Video With Chilling Message

Hamas released another hostage video Sunday which shows three of the terrorist group’s Israeli prisoners—part of an apparent plea to stop the blistering bombardment campaign being carried out in the Gaza Strip.

The undated video concludes with a promise: “Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate. Your government is lying.”

The three hostages, 26-year-old Noa Argamani, 53-year-old Yossi Sharabi, and 38-year-old Itai Svirsky, were just several of the nearly 250 people taken during the Palestinian militant group’s Oct. 7 attack. It is believed there are still roughly 130 hostages in Hamas’ custody.

In the footage, all three plead with the Israeli government to secure their safe return by issuing a stop to the violence in Gaza.

It’s the first time these three abductees have been seen in nearly 100 days. In the days following Hamas’ surprise attack, Argamani in particular became a prominent face of the hostage crisis thanks to a viral, terrifying video of her abduction at the Supernova rave. In the footage, she is carried off on a motorcycle while screaming, “Don’t kill me!”

Hamas’ latest hostage video came just hours after a spokesperson for the group said in a televised address, translated by the Times of Israel, that “many” of the remaining hostages have likely been killed.

“The fate of many of the enemy’s hostages and detainees has become unknown in recent weeks and the rest are all in the tunnel of the unknown due to the Zionist aggression,” Abu Obeida said. “Most likely, many of them were killed recently, the rest are in great danger every hour and the enemy’s leadership and army bear full responsibility.”

Obeida also reiterated Hamas’ demand that Israel stop its offensive in the enclave, saying that “any talks before stopping the Israeli aggression are worthless.”

Israel, for its part, has largely opted not to address Hamas’ statements about the remaining hostages still in Gaza, likening the group’s statements to “psychological warfare.”