Hamas Video Shows Three Israeli Hostages Calling on Netanyahu for Prisoner Swap
‘SET US ALL FREE’
Hamas released a video on Monday showing three captives purportedly taken during the Oct. 7 surprise attack with one woman criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for failing to stop Hamas’ attack or rescue hostages. There were no other people in the clip and it remains unclear whether the woman was speaking voluntarily or under duress from her captors. According to CBS, the woman began by addressing Netanyahu directly, saying, “You promised to free us all. Instead we bear your political and military failure.” She later asked the prime minister, who has scaled up aerial and land attacks on Gaza, if he “want[ed] to kill us all with an army?” The woman later demands a prisoner exchange, suggesting Hamas would release its Israeli hostages if Netanyahu freed the hundreds of Hamas militants reportedly held in Israeli prisons. She shouts, “Release their prisoners. Set us all free. Let us return to our families!” Netanyahu’s office condemned the video as “cruel psychological propaganda.”