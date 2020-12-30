The Worst Thing About Breakfast Sandwiches Is Going to Get Them, and Now You Don’t Have to
SANDWICH HEAVEN
I sound like a gushing fangirl whenever I talk about the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker — there is so much to love. But, seriously, if I had to choose one single kitchen appliance to live with the rest of my life, it would be this one.
Obviously, not having to leave home to get a delicious breakfast sandwich is a great advantage in and of itself. It’s true that the same result can be achieved with a toaster and frying pan, but who wants to deal with all of the prep and assembly and clean up afterward? Being able to stack all of the ingredients in order and then crack the egg right into the sandwich maker beats all of that hands down.
Of course, if it was a big pain to clean it afterward, that would be a deal breaker. It’s the main reason I avoid food processors like the plague. But this little darling is easy to clean whether you throw the pieces in the dishwasher or a sink full of hot water. The fact that they are all non-stick means there isn’t much left to clean in the first place.
Other major advantages of this breakfast sandwich maker is that it is consistent, fast and small — you will always get exactly the sandwich you want, in less than five minutes. You won’t you have to give up much counter or storage space to it nor leave the comfort of your home when you’re craving a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese.
If all of that wasn’t enough (and it certainly is) this little device gets major bonus points for being able to make more than just breakfast sandwiches. There are over 25 recipes on the Hamilton Beach website that you can make with it, and they include mini pizzas. Enough said.
