1. MORNING ENERGY SALE
Today Only, Get Hamilton Beach’s Top-Rated Coffee Machine for $36
We already consider the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer one of the best programmable coffee makers out there for kitchen upgrades — and today only it’s actually on sale for $36, or 40% off. Forget about choosing between yourself and others, contemplating whether to brew another pot when you’re just looking to top off yourself. The 2-Way Brewer lets you have it both ways, opting for a single-serve cup or a full pot of coffee. It’s fully programmable, letting you find your preferred brew strength and automatically shuts off or keeps the 12-cup carafe warm for continued enjoyment — of course, you can schedule your coffee so it’s waiting for you in the morning, freshly brewed and ready to (get you to) go. Nearly 10,000 reviewers left the 2-Way Brewer with a 4.1-star average rating and at a price like this, the option gets really close to a must-buy. If coffee’s on your mind as often as it is on most people’s minds, do yourself a favor and upgrade your home coffee tech for less than $40 today. The sale ends tonight so check out everything the 2-Way Brewer has to offer before it’s too late.
