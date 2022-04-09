GOP Official Refuses to Step Down After Racist Facebook Tirade
TOTALLY NORMAL PARTY
A Virginia GOP official is refusing to step down after the local party chairman called for him to be sacked following a jaw-droppingly racist Facebook post using the N-word to describe Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and retired Gen. Russell Honoré. Last week, David Dietrich, the electoral board chair in Hampton, wrote on the social media platform, “This situation with the United States military is getting more disgusting and dangerous by the day.” He then singled out Austin and Honoré as “so-called ‘leaders,’” describing them as “so vile and racist, there’s no way to describe them other than in terms their own people understand. They are nothing more than dirty, stinking [N-words].” Dietrich then called both men “enemies of the People,” and threatened a civil war before concluding, “Perhaps the best way to pull us back from the brink is a good public lynching.” In an interview with WAVY, Hampton GOP Chairman Philip Siff said Dietrich has rebuffed the Republican Party of Hampton in asking him to resign. The party has now asked a judge to remove him from his position.