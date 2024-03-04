Hamptons Mansion Where No One Can Live Being Sold for $38M: Report
HARD BARGAIN
A Hamptons mansion on the market for $38 million reportedly comes with a major problem from buyers: They can’t actually live there. According to the New York Post, the sprawling home belonging to real estate developer Harry Macklowe does not have a certificate of occupancy, meaning that whoever purchases the property on the shores of Georgica Pond won’t legally be able to move in. The newspaper reported that Macklowe built additions to the house without permits and illegally cleared land on the property—actions that allegedly endangered surrounding wetlands. East Hampton Village officials told the Post that fines stemming from 21 violations haven’t been paid for five years, with building inspector Thomas Preiato confirming that Macklowe “can sell the house, but no one can occupy it.” “He had a certificate of occupancy for the home back in 2017. But it is no longer valid because of all the fines he hasn’t paid,” Preiato said. “He put the wetlands in danger. We have a wetlands code for a reason. It’s concerning.”