City Bans Pride Flags From Being Flown on Public Property
Pride flags have been banned from being displayed on any public property in a Michigan city following a council vote on the issue. Members of the Hamtramck City Council unanimously approved the decision which comes as the LGBTQ community celebrates Pride Month. “You guys are welcome,” council member Nayeem Choudhury said in reference to the community. “(But) why do you have to have the flag shown on government property to be represented?” He added: “You’re already represented. We already know who you are.” In 2021, the council became the first in the U.S. to be made up of entirely Muslim members. The resolution banning Pride flags says the prohibition is intended to “maintain and confirm the neutrality of the city of Hamtramck towards its residents.”