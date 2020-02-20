Right-Wing Terrorist Who Killed Nine People Had Racist Motive, Officials Say
Officials in Germany believe a gunman who killed nine people in two shootings at hookah bars Wednesday night was motivated by right-wing conspiracy theories and racism, according to reports. The unnamed man shot nine people dead in two different hookah bars in the town of Hanau, according to cops, before killing his mother at his home and then himself. Peter Beuth, the interior minister for the state, said: “Our current insights give enough ground for a xenophobic motive.” A spokesman for the Turkish presidency said some of those killed were of Turkish origin. Germany’s Bild newspaper reported that the gunman had expressed extreme right-wing views in a letter of confession and a video he left behind. The counterterror expert Peter R. Neumann said he’d seen the manifesto, and that it contains a call for “the extermination of various countries in North Africa, Middle East, and Central Asia (which all happen to be majority Muslim).” Officials have not yet confirmed the authenticity of the reported confessions.