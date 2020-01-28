Handcuffed Man Reportedly Shot and Killed Inside Maryland Police Car
A man who had been handcuffed with his arms behind his back by police in Maryland was reportedly shot multiple times and killed inside an officer’s cruiser on Monday night. The man was allegedly shot by the officer’s service weapon. Prince George’s County police officers initially responded Monday night to reports that an erratic driver had struck multiple vehicles near the Temple Hills community, spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said during a news conference. The officers believed the suspect was under the influence after smelling PCP, Cotterman added. The officer was in the driver’s seat and the suspect was reportedly buckled into the front passenger seat of the vehicle, which Cotterman said is normal procedure for Prince George’s County police. Two independent witnesses told police they either saw or heard a struggle, and then heard loud bangs coming from the cruiser, the spokeswoman said.
The officer involved has since been placed on administrative leave, and he is expected to be identified on Tuesday. The officer did not have a body-camera video but investigators are reportedly looking for surveillance cameras near the scene that may have caught the shooting.