Handyman Arrested in Death of Mouseketeer Dennis Day
Former Mouseketeer Dennis Day was found dead at his Oregon home in April, months after he was first reported missing. Now police have arrested the ex-child actor’s handyman in his death. Daniel James Burda, 36, is being held on charges of manslaughter, identity theft and abuse of a corpse, according to The Oregonian. Police say that Burda, who has a long criminal history, lived with Day and his husband in exchange for care-taking duties. Shortly before Day, 72, disappeared, he reportedly told a friend that Burda had hurt him, and the friend planned to report it to police. Day was a Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club for two seasons in the 1950s.