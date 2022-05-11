Handyman Told Cops He Stabbed Queens Mom Over HIV Infection
‘SHE LIED TO ME’
The loved-up handyman who allegedly stabbed a Queens mother of two to death before stuffing her body in a duffel bag and dumping it along a walking path told investigators he was enraged because he thought she had given him a sexually transmitted disease and cheated on him. “She gave me HIV,” Bonola told detectives last month, according to the New York Post. “She lied to me, she used me. She told me that she loved me. She couldn’t be with one person.” Bonola, 44, was arraigned Tuesday on charges he followed Orsolya Gaal, 51, home on April 16, getting into an argument that would prove fatal when she told him their affair was over. Then, according to police, he grabbed a knife and slashed her neck. Prosecutors said Bonola went on to stab Gaal 58 times in her basement. He allegedly dragged her body out of the house as her 13-year-old son slept upstairs. Bonola, who was arrested on April 21, also told police he had thrown Gaal’s laptop in the Hudson River, believing there to be “sex videos” on the hard drive.