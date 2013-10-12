Hangover Cure Found in Full-Fat Sprite

CHEAT SHEET
Could it really be true? Chinese researchers took a crack at a hangover cure by figuring out what a person can do before drinking that would prematurely eliminate any sort of hangover. The team analyzed 57 different drinks, including teas and carbonated beverages, to determine what breaks down alcohol best. Herbal teas proved to slow the hangover process down, but Sprite sped up the breakdown process, meaning it shortens the body’s exposure to those hangover symptoms. Drink up!