Veteran ESPN Reporter Hank Goldberg Dies on 82nd Birthday

Hank Goldberg, a longtime NFL reporter and horse racing analyst at ESPN, died Monday on his 82nd birthday. His family confirmed the news to ESPN, adding that he had been in treatment for chronic kidney disease and passed away at his home in Las Vegas. Goldberg earned the nicknames “The Hammer” and “Hammerin’ Hank” for his colorful commentary during his years as a fixture on the South Florida sports radio airwaves. He began his 21-year career with ESPN in 1993, serving as a handicapping expert who was .500 or better in 15 of 17 seasons while predicting NFL games, according to the network.