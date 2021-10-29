‘Rust’ Armorer Breaks Her Silence: I Have ‘No Idea’ Where Live Rounds Came From
NOT MY FAULT
The armorer who was on set when Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun, killing 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has broken her silence a week after the shocking incident. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, was described as being “inexperienced and green” by a Rust production source, who told The Daily Beast last week that there were at least two other accidental discharges on set. In a statement released Thursday, her lawyers fought back. “Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on set. Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced,” they said. “Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from.” The lawyers alleged Gutierrez-Reed was “overruled” by production officials when she asked for more time to prepare weapons and suggested giving actors firearms training. “The whole production set became unsafe due to various factors, including lack of safety meetings,” the lawyers said. Rust’s producers haven’t responded.