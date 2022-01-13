‘Rust’ Armorer: Weapons Supplier Sold Me Box of Live Ammo Labeled ‘Dummies’
NOT MY FAULT
Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed is suing the movie’s gun and ammunition supplier for allegedly selling her a box of dummy ammo that had some live rounds mixed in. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21 when actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene from the movie being filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. In a lawsuit filed late Wednesday, Reed’s lawyers state that a box of ammo was found on set the morning of the deadly accident that was labeled “dummies,” even though it contained seven live rounds. The suit states: “These false representations caused live rounds to be introduced on set, resulting in a foreseeably catastrophic outcome, and causing damages to persons on the Rust set.” According to The Los Angeles Times, Kenney has previously denied his company, PDQ, supplied live rounds to the Rust set.