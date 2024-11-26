Cops Confirm How Dad Searching for Missing Daughter Died at LAX
Authorities in Los Angeles confirmed Tuesday that the cause of death for Ryan Kobayashi, the grief-stricken father who flew from Hawaii to search for his missing daughter, was suicide. A medical examiner’s report said he suffered “multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.” Police said previously he was found around 4 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at Los Angeles International Airport. Kobayashi, 58, had been in the city for 13 days in search of his 31-year-old daughter, Hannah, who mysteriously disappeared after missing a layover at LAX earlier this month. Hannah’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon, told the Daily Beast on Monday that Kobayashi had gone as far as searching for his child in the city’s seediest areas, like Skid Row. After many sleepless nights while contending with the agony of the situation, however, Pidgeon told the Beast that Ryan “couldn’t take it” anymore and died of a “broken heart.” Pidgeon was emphatic that Ryan’s death didn’t involve foul play and police have since confirmed that to be true. The LAPD have yet to release a significant update on Hannah’s case, but Pidgeon said detectives told her Monday they believe Hannah is still in LA.
