Prosecutors: Fake Gun Found at Scene of Police Shooting That Left Teen Dead
A fake gun was found at the scene of a police shooting in California that killed 17-year-old Hannah Linn Williams, local news station KTLA reports. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that the possible weapon found at the scene of Friday’s shooting was “designed to look identical to a Beretta 92 FS handgun.” Authorities have released few details about what exactly happened prior to the shooting on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, but the DA’s office said an off-duty Fullerton Police Department officer in a marked vehicle saw Williams driving “at a high rate of speed.” The vehicles collided at some point after that, and the shooting occurred. The gun found at the scene was later determined to be a fake replica.
“We maintain she was unarmed,” the Rev. Jarrett Maupin, a spokesman for Williams’ family, told KTLA. “A fake gun is a fake gun.” Williams’ godmother, Lynette Campbell, said she was “more than devastated” after Williams’ death. “Losing Hannah is hard. The circumstances in which we lost her has made it that much harder,” she said. Williams’ autopsy reports have not yet been released, but the family said it would be conducting a second autopsy once they gain custody of her body.