Georgia Student Who Posted Terrifying Pics of Packed School Hallways No Longer Suspended
GOOD TROUBLE
A Georgia student who shared alarming photos and footage of students, many without wearing masks, walking together in packed hallways at her reopened high school is no longer suspended. “This morning my school called and they have deleted my suspension. To everyone supporting me, I can’t thank you enough. If I’m not responding it’s because my life has been somewhat crazy the past few days. Once again thank you,” Hannah Watters tweeted. The North Paulding High School sophomore was initially disciplined by the Atlanta area school, but her mom spoke to the principal on Friday and confirmed that the decision has been reversed. Watters’ photos of her crowded school quickly went viral, as parents, students, and administrators across the U.S. remain nervous over reopening classroom doors again while cases of the highly contagious coronavirus continue to climb.
“I was concerned for the safety of everyone in that building and everyone in the county because precautions that the CDC and guidelines that the CDC has been telling us for months now, weren't being followed,” Watters told CNN.