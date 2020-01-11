Hannity Appears to Threaten to Give Out GOP Senators’ Phone Numbers if They Allow Impeachment Witnesses

During his radio show on Friday, Fox News host Sean Hannity appeared to threaten to publicize Republican senators’ phone numbers if they vote to allow witnesses to be called during the Senate impeachment trial, which could begin as early as next week.

“They now get to present their case to all of you Republican senators,” Hannity said, in comments first spotted by Media Matters. “Don't make me start giving out the phone number!”

It isn’t entirely clear, however, what phone number Hannity was threatening to start “giving out.” Within the context of his remarks, though, it would appear to be either senators’ office numbers or the United States Capitol switchboard number.

Hannity has a history of urging his listeners to call up lawmakers or other political figures in an effort to sway opinion. Earlier this week, he aired Congress’ main number on his primetime show, telling viewers to tell their Congress members to “do their damn job.” Last month, he told listeners of his radio show to call the Georgia governor to switch his choice for a Senate replacement.

The pro-Trump media star went on to complain that it is the House of Representatives’ “sole Constitutional role” to impeach, claiming that they “decided in their insanity and psychosis and rage to abuse that power and bring up what is a non-case.”

“That is not what your role is in the U.S. Senate,” he added. “Your role is also very very clear, you are to run the trial. That's it. That's what your job is. It is not your job, at all, to redo their corrupt investigation!”

With Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announcing that she will send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate next week, Hannity told Republicans that he would allow them to call one witness in the impeachment trial.

“It's not your job to present their case, let them bring in their one relevant witness, Ambassador Sondland, or read back his testimony,” he exclaimed. “And do not—let them fail spectacularly, as they will, that’s your role. It starts Wednesday. Do your job. Show fidelity to the Constitution.”

Hannity apparently threatening to unleash angry Trump supporters on specific GOP lawmakers comes on the heels of moderate Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announcement on Friday that she’s working with “a fairly small group” of Republican senators to make sure witnesses are called in the upcoming impeachment trial. Collins remarks come after former National Security Adviser John Bolton said he’d be open to testifying to the Senate after his lawyers said he has relevant information about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.