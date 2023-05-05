Hannity Audience Member Cheers in Segment on Homeless Man’s Death
GRIM
A member of Sean Hannity’s audience cheered on Thursday night during a segment on the show discussing the death of Jordan Neely—a homeless Black man who died after being put in a chokehold by a white former marine on the New York subway on Monday. Police have not named the 24-year-old veteran who authorities say has been questioned by officers but has not yet been arrested. On Hannity, the host addressed the incident and aired blurred footage filmed by a bystander. “After making violent threats, acting erratically, a mentally ill homeless guy with a long history of violent crime was, well, subdued by a bystander, a 24-year-old Marine vet,” Hannity said. Someone off camera could then be heard cheering and clapping briefly, though it’s unclear if the person knew Neely had died. “The homeless man, his name is Jordan Neely,” Hannity added. “He lost consciousness during the incident. He later, sadly, tragically, he’s a homeless guy, he’s got mental problems. My heart goes out to him and his family. Now, of course, it’s a tragedy on every level.” Hannity went on to attack “far-left politicians like AOC” for “rushing to judgment” and “politicizing the death.”