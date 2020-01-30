CHEAT SHEET
    Hannity: Adam Schiff Is a ‘Pretty Despicable Sociopath’

    CLASSY

    Justin Baragona

    Contributor

    Fox News host Sean Hannity, who has repeatedly slammed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) as a “congenital liar” and “lunatic,” ramped up his attacks on the lead House impeachment manager on Wednesday night, describing him as a “sociopath.”

    “By the way, think about all those Democrats that are asking you to trust them,” the Fox star exclaimed on his primetime show. “Think about who is begging for witnesses. There he is. The compromised, in this particular case, corrupt, and we all know, the congenital liar by the name of Adam Schiff.”

    “How could anyone in good conscience ever trust what is merely a pretty despicable sociopath?!” Hannity added. “His pants have been on fire for three consecutive years.”