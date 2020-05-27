Hannity Lectures Lake of the Ozarks Partiers: Please Wear a Mask for Grandma!

While President Donald Trump and Fox News personalities mock face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, pro-Trump Fox News host Sean Hannity lectured Missouri partygoers on Tuesday night who didn’t practice social distancing or wear masks over the Memorial Day weekend, telling them they needed to do it for their older relatives.
“There’s no mask-wearing here that I see,” Hannity said while airing a clip of revelers crowding a Lake of the Ozarks bar. “I see no social distancing. But if they get the virus and they’re in contact with older, more vulnerable Americans, that could be a disaster... If you can’t social distance, please wear the mask for your mom, dad, grandma, grandpa. My humble advice.”