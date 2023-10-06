Hannity Mocks ‘The View’ Co-Host by Saying His Dad Hit Him With a Belt
CORPORAL PUNISHMENT
Sean Hannity took a swipe at The View co-host Sunny Hostin on Thursday night for being a “snowflake” and said his own father used to beat him with a belt. In a segment about Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) potentially becoming the next speaker of the House, Hannity played a clip in which Hostin called Jordan a “terrorist” and said he had once “terrorized” her by allegedly “screaming and yelling” at her. “The poor little snowflakes got offended that somebody actually, you know, raised their voice slightly,” Hannity said, adding: “By the way, when my father would hit me with a belt, I didn’t actually raise my voice.” He went on to say: “We used to be the land of the free, home of the brave. What happened? When did we become the land of the snowflake?”