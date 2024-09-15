Hannity Reveals How Trump Reacted to Apparent Assassination Attempt
‘HAD A BIRDIE PUTT’
Details about the shooting outside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach Florida are scarce—but Fox News commentator and longtime Trump confidant Sean Hannity gave more details about the incident he has since learned through conversations with the former president. Hannity told “Fox News Live” that he spoke to the former president and Republican nominee three times since Secret Service agents whisked him off his golf course after shots were fired. According to the Fox host, Trump first made sure his golf partner, Miami area real estate developer Steve Witkoff, was safe and off the course. After that, Hannity said that Trump moved on to joking about his spoiled tee time. “Ugh, I really wanted to finish the hole. I was even and I had a birdie putt,” Hannity claimed the former president said. “It was on the fifth hole, which shows a lot of guts and gumption,” the Fox columnist gushed.