Hannity Says It’s ‘Despicable’ to Call for Political Opponents to Be ‘Locked Up’

Apparently, “Lock Her Up!” never happened.

Reacting to reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she doesn’t want to see President Trump impeached because she would rather “see him in prison,” Fox News host Sean Hannity lashed out at the Democratic leader Thursday night.

During his show-opening monologue, the pro-Trump cable news star took aim at congressional Democrats over their desire to impeach the president, claiming they are getting assistance from “the psychotic media mob conspiracy theorist liars.”

Adding that the Democratic Party is the “party of anti-Trump rage and psychosis,” he moved on to Pelosi’s recent comments that impeachment “is not enough.”

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi telling senior Democrats she would like to see Trump behind bars,” Hannity exclaimed. “Based on no actual crimes, she wants a political opponent locked up in prison. Umm, that happens in banana republics. Beyond despicable behavior.”

Pelosi's statement, he said, was proof Democrats want to turn the United States into a country that we “no longer recognize.”

Calls for the jailing of political opponents is something Hannity should recognize very well, however. Trump’s campaign rallies have long been marked by chants of “lock her up” directed at former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Besides encouraging calls for Clinton to be jailed, Trump has also accused Democratic lawmakers of “treason” over their border security policies and repeatedly leveled that charge against FBI officials over the Russia investigation.

Hannity, meanwhile, has largely led the charge in calling for Clinton to be investigated and face potential prison time. Two-and-a-half years after the 2016 election, the Fox host was still claiming the former Secretary of State’s “email server is a real threat to our safety and security.”