Hannity: Trump Should ‘Pardon His Whole Family and Himself’
Fox News host and informal Trump adviser Sean Hannity on Monday called for President Donald Trump to pardon himself and his family prior to exiting the White House in January.
Days after the president announced a full pardon for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Hannity interviewed Flynn’s lawyer (and one-time Trump attorney) Sidney Powell on his radio show and said Trump needs to protect himself from further legal investigations. “And I’m like, the president out the door needs to pardon his whole family and himself, because they want this witch hunt to go on in perpetuity,” Hannity declared. “They’re so full of rage and insanity against the president… I assume that the power of the pardon is absolute, and that he should be able to pardon anybody that he wants to.”
Powell, who is peddling an evidence-free conspiracy that corrupt voting machines stole millions of votes from Trump, told Hannity she didn’t know about Trump’s “authority to pardon himself” before assuring the Fox host that it was unnecessary since “the president is going to get another four years in office.”