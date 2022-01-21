Hannity Sent Kayleigh McEnany a ‘Playbook’ Urging ‘No More Stolen Election Talk’ After Jan. 6
‘LOVE THAT’
In newly released texts obtained by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, Fox News star Sean Hannity sent then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a “five point approach” on talking to President Donald Trump the day after the Capitol attack. “No more stolen election talk,” one text from Hannity read, followed by: “2 - Yes, impeachment and 25th amendment are real, and many people will quit.” McEnany, now a Fox News host herself, replied: “Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce.” This latest round of Jan. 6-related texts from Hannity to White House staff was included in the committee’s letter to Ivanka Trump asking her to appear. Prior to the deadly riots, McEnany appeared on Hannity’s show dozens of times to peddle Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was “stolen” due to widespread voter fraud.