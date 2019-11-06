CHEAT SHEET
‘MORE FAKE NEWS’
Hannity Slams ‘Dumb Jackass’ MSNBC Analyst for Tying Him to Impeachment Witness
Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night blasted the “media mob” as he once again insisted that he didn’t “know anything” about former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch after she mentioned him in her impeachment testimony. Yovanovitch testified to Congress that she was told the State Department placed a call to Hannity to see “what is going on” with attacks on her by Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr., prompting MSNBC political analyst John Heilemann to say she got the message that “state media’s out to get you.” “He really is a dumb jackass,” Hannity groused after playing a clip of Heilemann’s remarks. “I never talked to the secretary of state or anybody else from the State Department. All of what you saw, oh, shouldn’t be surprising. Let’s see, a hoax?! More fake news, more conspiracy theories?! None of that happened.”