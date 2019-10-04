Hannity Takes Shot at Fox Colleagues: ‘We Have a Few Resistance People on the Channel’

It appears the Fox News civil war that recently spilled out onto the airwaves is still ongoing.

During Thursday night’s broadcast of his top-rated Fox News primetime program, Trump-boosting host Sean Hannity took a not-so-subtle shot at some of his Fox News colleagues, calling them out for being part of the “resistance” against President Trump.

Hosting a panel discussion featuring regulars Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera, both Fox News personalities, Hannity complained that the media was only focused on foreign interference when it involved Trump. After Hannity claimed it was really the Democrats who were involved in interfering in the 2016 election, Rivera chimed in to discuss the Justice Department’s inquiry into the origins of the Russia investigation.

Saying he hopes it’s true that the “stuff is going to hit the fan” when U.S. Attorney John Durham is finished “investigating the investigators,” Rivera then wondered if Durham’s report would only be covered by Fox News—and specifically Hannity’s show.

“By the way, we are hardly a channel of agreement,” Hannity shouted in response. “We have a few resistance people on the channel if we’re gonna be honest, Geraldo!”

“I grant that,” Rivera laughed while other voices off-camera chuckled.

“I mean total resistance, not half-resistance,” Hannity added.

Earlier in the day, Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano posted an op-ed to Fox News’ website in which he argued Trump had committed an “impeachable offense” by pressuring the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and withholding military aid at the same time. This comes on the heels of other Fox News anchors pushing back on Trumpworld’s Ukraine-Biden narrative.

Rivera, meanwhile, went on to praise Hannity and his nightly regulars—including controversial columnist John Solomon, who now finds himself in the middle of the Ukraine mess that he apparently helped start.

“There are two truths here,” the former daytime talk show host declared. “There is what we are uncovering with your team, Gregg Jarrett and John Solomon and Dan Bongino and all the rest and it’s what everybody else and every other channel is talking about.”

It was recently revealed that Solomon, whose Trump-friendly reporting has enraged his colleagues, emailed a copy of one of his Ukraine stories—before it was published—to two pro-Trump lawyers digging up dirt on Biden and an ally of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.