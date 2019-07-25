Hannity Takes Victory Lap After Mueller Testimony, Credits His ‘Shoe-Leather Reporting’

The night after delivering a “tutorial” to Republicans ahead of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s House testimony on Wednesday, Fox News host Sean Hannity took a victory lap for what he called an “unmitigated disaster” while praising his own “shoe-leather reporting.”

The pro-Trump host, who rattled off a list of dozens of questions on Tuesday night that several GOP lawmakers took their cues from during Wednesday’s hearings, kicked off his program Wednesday night by boasting that “the witch hunt is gone.”

“Today’s hearing kept up but will now go down in history as one of the single biggest, most epic embarrassments in history, in American history,” Hannity shouted. “What happened today should shock the conscience of every American. The liars in the Democratic Party, their cheerleaders and the media mob, they have been exposed yet again!”

After claiming the media was more depressed following the hearing than “they were on Election Night 2016,” Hannity spotlighted some of the Republicans’ questions to Mueller—many of which just so happened to coincide with his tutorial.

The primetime conservative media star went on to say that Democrats and “the media mob” are in mourning because “Mueller’s testimony put a stake through their impeachment dreams” before playing a clip of Trump celebrating after the hearing. This prompted Hannity to congratulate himself and his “ensemble team.”

“We have been at the forefront of peeling one layer of the onion after another after another after another,” Hannity exclaimed. “It has been arduous. It has been shoe-leather reporting, the way it should be done.”

Hannity, meanwhile, has been unable to decide whether he should or shouldn’t be called a journalist over the years, eventually claiming he is essentially an “entire newspaper.” As for his ensemble team, Fox News brass has reportedly told the Fox News star to stop referring to Fox News contributor Sara Carter as an “investigative reporter”—an edict Hannity has thumbed his nose at.