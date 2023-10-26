Hannity Uses Maine Mass Shooting as Excuse to Talk About His MMA Training
‘PERSONAL SECURITY PLAN’
Upon learning of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday, Fox News host Sean Hannity touted his mixed martial arts training and his “personal security plan” in the event of such situations—while lamenting that others were seeking to immediately “politicize” the incident. “I can literally probably count the seconds before an incident like this becomes politicized and that part of it I never like,” Hannity said, implying that demanding reforms to gun laws in the wake of shootings is unseemly. “Because that’s not going to bring back lives.” The Fox host then touted his own “personal security plan” if a mass shooting were to erupt—and said others should also cultivate such plans wherever they go. “I’ve been a big believer in the Second Amendment for a long time with the prayer that I would never have to use it,” he said, adding that he also practices MMA to be prepared for instances just like this. Hannity’s guest, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, responded to his question about the underlying cause of mass shootings by talking about “serious law and order,” defunding sanctuary cities, and mental health.