Hannity Vows Not to Fact-Check Trump During Town Hall
‘NOT THERE TO DEBATE’
Prior to hosting a town hall event with Donald Trump Thursday in Iowa, Fox News host Sean Hannity vowed not to correct false statements from the former President. “I am not there to debate the candidate. I am not there to argue with the candidate. I am there to ask questions and let the candidate give their answer and let the audience ask their questions,” Hannity said on his radio show Thursday afternoon. The Fox host took issue with rival network CNN’s live town hall event last month, during which moderator Kaitlan Collins repeatedly corrected Trump. “People can fact-check [Trump’s answers] all they want afterward, but the reality is I want to hear what he has to say in his own words and actually let him finish a thought, which was not very common during the [CNN town hall].”