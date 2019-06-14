Hannity Wants ‘Special Permission’ to Run White House Press Briefings With Ingraham

With White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders now due to step down at the end of the month, Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have started tossing around the idea of serving as the president’s press secretaries for a week.

During the hand-off between the two pro-Trump cable news stars’ shows on Thursday night, Ingraham said she “got a little teared-up” watching Thursday’s White House event where Sanders confirmed her departure and said the job had “truly been something I will treasure forever.”

Hannity, for his part, suddenly recalled reports that Ingraham herself had been considered for press secretary after Trump’s election and again in 2017.

“I mean, now you’re putting me in the hot seat here, Hannity!” she responded.

Amid the ensuing cringeworthy banter, Ingraham floated the idea of Hannity sharing the job of press secretary with her.

“Wouldn’t it be fun if you and I could tag team, for one week, in the White House briefing room,” she said. “Just for a week. That would be fun.”

Hannity, who has been described as the White House shadow chief of staff, laughed as he warned of the “dumb question” about to cross his lips: What if the two of them could get “special permission” to run briefings together temporarily?

“What?! Okay,” a giggling Ingraham responded.

Hannity concluded by claiming “there might be a few newspeople” that would be a bit angry over the two of them running the White House press shop.