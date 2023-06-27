Chess Grandmaster’s $100M Lawsuit Over Cheating Scandal Thrown Out
CHECKMATE
A federal judge on Tuesday tossed a $100 million lawsuit chess grandmaster Hans Niemann, who faces accusations of cheating, filed against world champion Magnus Carlsen and Chess.com for allegedly colluding to keep him out of the game. Niemann’s claims were dismissed with prejudice, and his attorney didn’t comment to The Wall Street Journal. The scandal began last September when Niemann beat Carlsen at a prestigious tournament, prompting Carlsen to withdraw and post a message on his social media implying that the then 19-year-old cheated. A month later, Chess.com compiled a bombshell report alleging Niemann “likely cheated” in more than 100 online matches, with the most recent violation being in 2020. Suspicious reached new heights at the U.S. Chess Championships, when security thoroughly scanned Niemann after some fans wildly speculated he was cheating using an anal vibrator. He filed his lawsuit in October claiming the defendants “destroyed” his life for his “talent, dedication and audacity.” Carlsen’s lawyer said he was “pleased” with the judge’s decision to throw out “Niemann’s attempt to chill speech through strategic litigation.”