Here’s Why Thousands of People Are Waiting Months for This ‘Backyard Innovation’
BACKYARD UPGRADE
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’ve been looking for ways to get outside more this summer, consider the search over because we have the ultimate solution. Hanso Home’s Scandanavian-made premium and affordable pergolas allow you to transform your backyard into an outdoor oasis without completely renovating your entire yard. Hanso Home’s luxe, minimalist pergola kits are as easy to build as putting together IKEA furniture (according to the brand)—each pergola kit can be assembled in just about four hours, and prices start at just under $5,000. Keeping prices affordable is at the core of Hanso Home’s ethos. In fact, the brand came to fruition while one of the brand’s co-founders was building his own home. Once he got to the backyard portion, he started looking for quotes for a pergola and couldn’t believe the enormous price points. It was then that he knew a gap in the market needed to be filled. Enter Hanso Home.
Hanso Home Pergola Kit
Hanso Home uses a direct-to-consumer model, weeding out the middlemen, which allows them to keep the prices low without compromising quality and superior design. For reference, custom-made pergolas typically cost between $20,000 to $80,000, while Hanso Home’s pergola kits only set you back $5997 to $11997. “With a mission to revolutionize how pergolas are being manufactured and sold, we’ve revolutionized the supply chain and cut up to five greedy middlemen and their profit margins, allowing us to deliver superior products directly to consumers at up to 8x better prices than local contractors can offer,” the brand says in a press document. So, if you’re ready to elevate your backyard for your summer movie nights, outdoor brunches, and just spending more time outside, look no further than Hanso Home’s foolproof, wallet-friendly pergola kits.
