Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the World’s Most Popular Modern Pergola Kit from Hanso Home. The Hanso Aluminum Pergola Kit is not only equipped to handle up to 8.2 pounds of snow per square foot and moderate levels of rain thanks to its S-shaped blades and hidden gutters, but can also withstand up to 62 mile-per-hour winds. It’s the ultimate all-season (and weatherproof) backyard upgrade. This minimalist pergola also features a sturdy roof that can protect your skin from the sun’s rays in addition to adaptable sunshades and seclusion walls that can be pulled up and down for additional coverage and privacy. Thankfully, the pergola kits are available in three sizes (10 x 10 inches, 10 x 13 inches, and 13 x 19 inches) and two colors (dark gray and white) to best accommodate a variety of preferences and yard sizes.
Hanso Home Aluminum Pergola Kit
Start at $6,000
You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home. Although the pergola does not come assembled, it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. As long as you have a flat, stable, and correctly-sized foundation for your Aluminum Pergola, you can hit that “Order Now” button and find out why the Internet has gone crazy over Hanso Home’s affordable, foolproof pergola kits.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.