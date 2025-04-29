Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From work events to gatherings with friends, alcohol is a constant—especially when we’re stressed. The relaxation and social buzz a glass of wine or cocktail provides is hard to beat but comes with consequences like headaches, anxiety, and upset stomach the next day. Plus, with the recent announcement from the Surgeon General that alcohol should come with a cancer warning label, many of us are taking a pause to reevaluate our relationship with it. If you’re looking for a zero-proof alternative to celebrate Mother’s Day with mom this year (or an unconventional gift), you can have the best of both worlds with Happi .

This collection of THC seltzers provides a light buzz without the hangover. Happi ’s beverages are all-natural, organic, non-GMO, alcohol-free, and only 20-50 calories per can. The THC used in Happi is Delta-9. Delta 9 is naturally derived from hemp and is known for its soothing and uplifting buzz.

Happi designed its drinks to mimic the onset of a glass of wine or a beer, so you feel the effects right away—around 15 minutes and last about two hours.

There are many drinks to choose from, but any flavor you go with will be a winner. Plus, in 2024, it won Gold at the L.A. Spirits Awards. If you’re ready to enjoy a new type of Happi hour this season, look no further than these THC-powered seltzers. Best of all? You can score 20 percent off Happi products for a limited time with the code HAPPIMOM at checkout. Cheers to a happy Mother’s Day!