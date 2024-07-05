Happy Birthday USA. Sorry for What the GOP Is Doing to You

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

It’s July 4 again—and that means barbecues, fireworks, and, of course, Republican lawmakers posting gratuitous photos of themselves holding large guns.

Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie, co-hosts of The New Abnormal, use the occasion to reflect on the past year in American history—and the craziest figures in American politics that have turned Washington into a global laughingstock.

“Honestly, I would hate to work on Capitol Hill right now,” Moodie said. “I think that I would utterly hate my job. I worked on Capitol Hill a decade ago, and it was a wonderful experience, but in this climate… walking past the Neanderthals… someone would have to come and get me.”

Then, Defector editor David Roth and journalist Jeb Lund, the co-hosts of their own podcast called It’s Christmas Town, join the program for a special Fourth of July quiz show segment.

Plus! A conversation with author Suzette Mullen about her new memoir, The Only Way Through Is Out, which chronicles her experience coming out as a lesbian late in life.

