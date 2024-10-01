These Delicious Delta 9 THC Drinks Are Inspired by Classic Cocktails
BLOOMING
Have you been searching high and low for an alcohol alternative that lets you unwind and relax without worrying about a hangover the next morning? Meet Happy Flower, a brand offering delicious, alcohol-free drinks that offer a zero-proof buzz so you can socialize and unwind without the consequences of a glass of wine or cocktail.
Strawberry Daiquiri (4-Pack)
Each can of Happy Flower contains zero alcohol and five milligrams of hemp-derived THC, known as Delta-9—a cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that gives a soothing and uplifting buzz—sans the hangover. But the real kicker is the taste. Happy Flower’s flavors draw inspiration from beloved classic cocktails. Enjoy a vibrant margarita bursting with zesty citrus flavor, a refreshing peach bellini that blends bubbly effervescence with fruity sweetness, and a delish strawberry daiquiri brimming with ripe, juicy fruit flavor.