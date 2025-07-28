‘Happy Gilmore 2′ Pays a Heartfelt Tribute to Adam Sandler’s Late Co-Star

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Pete Davidson Reveals He’s Getting Parenting Advice From ‘Best Dad Ever’ Machine Gun Kelly
FATHER KNOWS BEST
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.28.25 11:54AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: Colson Baker AKA Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson attend the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: Colson Baker AKA Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson attend the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage) Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Pete Davidson revealed he’s been receiving parenting tips from “best dad ever” Machine Gun Kelly. The comedian, 31, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt later this year, and told People how Kelly has proved to be a surprising inspiration in preparing him for fatherhood. “He’s the best dad ever,” Davidson said of Kelly, 35. “He flies back and forth to Cleveland twice a week just to see his daughter play volleyball. And he’s just always with his kids, and it’s just such a beautiful thing to see.” Kelly has two daughters: 16-year-old Casie, and 4-month-old Saga, whom he shares with exes Emma Cannon and Megan Fox, respectively. “It’s his favorite thing. And he’s like, ‘This is going to be your favorite thing,’” Davidson added. “So I’m really excited.” Davidson also spoke of the excitement he felt after learning he was going to be a father and how it reframed his perspective on his career, telling the publication, “I’m just excited to take care of the little one. The second I found out the news, I was like, ‘Oh wow, what I do is just a job.’”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Airline Passenger Bursts Into Tears After Being Denied Boarding Over Her Luggage
GROUNDED
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.28.25 11:38AM EDT 
Airline Passenger Bursts Into Tears After Being Denied Boarding Over Her Luggage
Airline Passenger Bursts Into Tears After Being Denied Boarding Over Her Luggage Facebook

A budget airline passenger fell to her knees and broke down in tears after being banned from boarding her flight because her hand luggage was allegedly “too big.” The chaotic scene at Bulgaria’s Sofia airport saw the woman singled out by security while waiting to board a shuttle bus to her Ryanair flight after being told her bag was “too big”. Yet despite her successfully cramming the bag into a luggage-measuring holder, airport staff still refused to let her board, causing her to burst into tears and desperately plead with staff, as dozens of passengers watched her breakdown from behind a glass security door. Still determined to board, she started banging on the door while sobbing hysterically, before sinking to her knees with tears streaming down her face. An eyewitness who recorded the incident said it “escalated quickly,” but claimed airport staff threatened the entire flight would be cancelled if they didn’t leave her behind and get on the bus which forced them into compliance. The video prompted a response from Bulgaria’s deputy prime minister, who ordered an inspection of the airport’s security cameras following what he called the employees’ “outrageous” behavior.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Restaurant-Quality Cookware Set Will Give Your Kitchen a Five-Star Upgrade
HANDLE THE HEAT
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 07.22.25 6:09PM EDT 
Woman preparing a meal using the Maestro 10-Piece Set by Alva Cookware
Alva Cookware

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The right kitchen set can turn culinary dreams into everyday routines—and when it comes to helping you cook with confidence, Alva Cookware deserves a chef’s kiss. Whether you’re an eager beginner or a seasoned chef, this versatile 10-piece collection makes cooking easier and more enjoyable.

Alva’s Maestro Set meets all of the criteria that you’d look for in the kitchen of your favorite five-star restaurant, let alone your own home. Each piece is expertly crafted from high-grade stainless steel, balancing timeless style with professional-grade performance.

Maestro 10-Piece Set
Buy At Alva Cookware

The cookware is exceptionally durable and resistant to rust, corrosion, and warping, meaning it can easily hold up for generations (and outlast the brand’s impressively long 25-year warranty). The collection also works on every type of cooktop and is oven-safe, adapting easily to whatever and wherever you’re preparing a meal. The only limits are your imagination and your appetite.

Cooking with confidence doesn’t just mean leveling up your skills. Alva helps you feel at ease with non-toxic materials that are completely free of lead, toxins, and other chemicals. And as if the quality and peace of mind weren’t enough, the brand is offering over 30 percent off this flagship set for a limited time. Act fast—and eat well!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘Cosby Show’ Star Speaks on Losing ‘Big Brother’ Malcolm-Jamal Warner
'GAINED AN ANGEL'
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.28.25 12:09PM EDT 
Published 07.28.25 11:56AM EDT 
"The Cosby Show" alum Keshia Knight Pulliam has broken her silence on co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death.
"The Cosby Show" alum Keshia Knight Pulliam has broken her silence on co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight Pulliam has spoken out about the death of her on-screen brother, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Pulliam, 46, posted a video on Instagram Sunday night of Warner, 54, playing a bass guitar in front of a live audience. She captioned the video: “A week ago I lost my big brother but I gained an angel… I love you… I miss you… We got our girls. ❤️” Warner passed away from an accidental drowning while on vacation with his wife and daughter in Costa Rica last week. Pulliam and Warner appeared on The Cosby Show as siblings Rudy and Theodore Huxtable respectively. The pair remained close after the show ended in 1992, and Pulliam appearing on Warner’s podcast Not All Hood (NAH) last month. “She is more than my friend, she is family. Our bond goes way beyond The Cosby Show,” Warner said at the time. The actress also thanked her fans on her Instagram Story Sunday for “every text, call and all of the love that you have sent my way… I’ve just needed a moment.” Other Cosby Show alums have paid tribute to the late actor, including the show’s namesake, Bill Cosby, who played Pulliam and Warner’s dad, Cliff Huxtable.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Delta Co-Pilot Detained by ICE Moments After Landing Plane
WELCOME TO CALIFORNIA!
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 07.28.25 7:46AM EDT 
Published 07.28.25 5:52AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: A Delta Airlines Airbus A320 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport from Dallas on March 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Federal agents stormed the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight moments after it landed in San Francisco on Saturday night, arresting the co-pilot in front of stunned passengers, officials confirmed. The dramatic incident happened after Delta Flight 2809 arrived from Minneapolis at around 9:35 p.m. at San Francisco International Airport. The Boeing 757 had already been delayed by heavy fog and a second approach. As passengers waited to exit, plainclothes law enforcement boarded and moved swiftly through the cabin. “A group of people with badges, guns, and different agency vests/markings were pushing their way up through the aisle to the cockpit,” a passenger told the San Francisco Chronicle. She described at least 10 agents, including Homeland Security Investigations personnel and air marshals. The officers “stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him and ushered him off the plane,” she said. A second group returned to retrieve the man’s belongings. His name and the reason for the arrest have not been made public. Homeland Security said it assisted the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest warrant in an ongoing local investigation. Delta referred the Daily Beast to “law enforcement,” while the DHS said the U.S. Attorney’s Office was dealing with the matter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read it at San Francisco Chronicle

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing About
CHEERS
Davon Singh
Published 06.27.25 5:53PM EDT 
A bar top with three cans of Cycling Frog seltzer and a mug with a orange-colored drink.
Cycling Frog

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.

Cycling Frog THC Drinks
See At Cycling Frog

Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5

‘Happy Gilmore 2′ Pays a Heartfelt Tribute to Adam Sandler’s Late Co-Star

CAMERON CAMEO
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.28.25 11:44AM EDT 
Cameron Boyce and Adam Sandler.
Image Group La/Disney General Entertainment Co.

Six years after his death, Cameron Boyce was reunited with his on-screen dad for a fleeting moment in Adam Sandler’s new movie. Boyce, who died in 2019, played Sandler’s son Keithie in the movie Grown Ups. Boyce was a Disney child star known for his roles in the shows Jessie and Descendants. He died at 20 of a sudden epileptic seizure. Boyce appears at the beginning of the new movie, when Sandler approaches a golfing check-in counter, where two desk clerks watch Boyce act in an episode of Jessie. Fans took to social media to express their surprise. “Adam Sandler subtly including Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2 is hurting and healing my heart at the same time,” one X user wrote. Sandler took to Twitter to express his grief after news of Boyce’s death broke. “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid,” he wrote. This is not the first time a Sandler movie has paid tribute to Boyce; the 2020 film Hubie Halloween, which was meant to feature the late Disney star, included a dedication to Boyce in the credits.

Read it at Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
‘Love Island USA’ Couple Splits Weeks After Debuting New Show
DECOUPLING
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.28.25 11:54AM EDT 
JaNa Craig (L) and Kenny Rodriguez (R)
'Love Island USA' stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Love Island USA alums JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez appear to have called it quits a year into their relationship. The couple, who placed third on Season 6 of the reality dating show, had been together since Aug. 2024. Just two weeks ago, the pair made their debut on a spinoff series, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which follows former islanders as they attempt to launch careers in Los Angeles. Rodriguez, 25, and Craig, 28, were showing off their relationship on Instagram as recently as Saturday night, when they shared videos of themselves attending a party with fellow Beyond the Villa cast members. By Sunday, however, Craig had unfollowed Rodriguez on Instagram and removed all traces of him from her profile. Though Rodriguez still follows Craig and has left his posts featuring her intact for now, several of the pair’s Beyond the Villa cast mates have taken a cue from Craig and unfollowed him. The next episode of Love Island: Beyond the Villa airs Sunday, Aug. 3. Unfortunately, due to the filming schedule, fans will likely have to wait longer to find out what happened between these two.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Americans Scramble to Buy Cars Before Trump’s Tariffs Hit
PEDAL TO THE METAL
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.28.25 10:18AM EDT 
CARSON CITY, NV - OCTOBER 18: A photograph of President Donald Trump is seen on a car window before a campaign rally on October 18, 2020 in Carson City, Nevada. With 16 days to go before the November election, President Trump is back on the campaign trail with multiple daily events as he continues to campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Middle-income Americans are rushing to lock in car purchases as fears mount over rising prices tied to President Donald Trump’s shifting trade policies, according to a new survey. The survey, executed by Santander Holdings USA and shared with Axios, found that 55 percent of consumers are now considering buying a vehicle in the next year—up from 47 percent in the first quarter of 2025—marking the first time in two years that would-be buyers outnumber consumers uncertain about future costs. Nearly one in five households fast-tracked key purchases in the second quarter due to price volatility, with 41 percent choosing to buy a car. Consumers are also adjusting their strategies. Half of prospective buyers are more likely to take out an auto loan, 48 percent say they’ll opt for a used car, and 42 percent are likely to make a move within the next three months. “Households are focused on maintaining vehicle access and prioritizing it within their budgets,” said Santander’s auto head Betty Jotanovic. Auto sales jumped earlier this year amid tariff fears, dipped as Trump wavered, and now appear to be surging again as buyers scramble to beat the clock.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
NBA Star Arrested on ‘Crazy’ Fraud Charges and Detained
"CAN'T STOP NOTHIN'"
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.28.25 8:46AM EDT 
Published 07.28.25 8:45AM EDT 
Morris Sr. for the 76ers and in his mugshot
Reuters/ Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports/ Broward County Sheriff's Office

NBA star Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested and detained in Florida on a felony charge. The former Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers man was picked up for Fraud - Writing a Check with Insufficient Funds. Broward County booking records indicate he was arrested at an airport and is being held without bond. The MailOnline reported that the incident happened at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International. Morris Sr.’s twin brother, Markieff Morris, has since spoken out about the circumstances of the booking in a post on X. “The wording is crazy,” he said. “Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s--t. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this s--t man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird s--t gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!” Further details about the arrest were not available at the time of writing, although the Daily Beast has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff’s office.

Read it at MailOnline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
United Airlines Revives ‘Most Hated Rule’ of Charging Solo Passengers More
ONE SINGLE BLOW
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.28.25 10:00AM EDT 
An United Airlines plane is seen at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on July 25, 2025, in Houston, Texas.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

United Airlines has resumed their ‘most hated’ policy of charging solo passengers more. Known as the ‘Single Tax’ Rule, an Investigation by Thrifty Traveler found that United Airlines charged single passengers more than those traveling in groups by a price premium of at least 8 percent. The investigation searched for flights for one passenger, and compared the prices after changing the filters for two passengers or more. They saw ticket price per person drop significantly for groups than for individuals, keeping all other factors constant. Other prominent airlines are also under fire for having implemented a similar policy in the past, such as Delta and American Airlines. But after the initial investigation caused backlash from critics, Delta and United Airlines promised to repeal the hated rule—until United quietly brought it back. Critics have argued that the price premium unfairly targets individuals who fly alone, especially for business purposes. This policy change adds to the controversies United Airlines has found itself in during recent months, including selling customer data and reducing the number of flights available, all while blaming the cuts on customers for not traveling enough.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Bill Gates’ Secret $645 Million Superyacht Up for Sale
BORED GATES YACHT CLUB
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.28.25 10:04AM EDT 
Bill Gates’ Secret $645 Million Superyacht Up For Sale
Bill Gates’ Secret $645 Million Superyacht Up For Sale Edmiston

A $645 million superyacht believed to be owned by Bill Gates is set to go on sale for the first time in September. Said to be the world’s most advanced yacht, the 390-foot Breakthrough contains a basketball court, helipad, private hospital, multiple libraries, a cinema and its own “beach-club” style infinity pool, along with a ‘completely private’ four-story townhouse tucked away inside the vast vessel. Designed by RWD and constructed by Feadship over five years, Breakthrough is the first hydrogen-powered “net zero” superyacht, utilizing liquid hydrogen stored at -253°C. Excess heat from the process warms the pools, steam rooms, and even guest room floors. For longer voyages, a biofuel backup reduces emissions by 90 percent. The yacht accommodates 30 guests across 15 lavish cabins, serviced by 43 crew members. “At each deck level, there are inviting private lifestyle destinations to savor such as a coffee corner and games niche on the bridge deck, a library on the main deck, and a private dining room with a sea terrace and adjacent ensuite stateroom on the lower deck,” yacht dealer Edmiston said in a press release. “It creates, in essence, a secluded four–level townhouse–by–the sea within the much larger yacht.” Yet despite its opulence, Bill Gates himself has reportedly never stepped aboard the vessel. Canadian billionaire Patrick Dovigi is currently rumored to be the top buyer.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now