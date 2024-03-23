‘Happy Gilmore’ Star Reveals Sandler Has a Script for Sequel
HAPPY DANCE
Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the golf comedy Happy Gilmore, says Adam Sandler has shown him a script for a long-awaited sequel. The actor told Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan radio show that he was “very, very pleased” after reading the draft. “I saw Adam about two weeks ago… And he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2,” McDonald said. He joked that maybe the radio show should “cut that out” because “I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’” “So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!” The original 1996 movie tells the story of Happy Gilmore (Sandler), a wannabe hockey player who discovers he is a world-class golfer and joins the professional circuit in an effort to help his grandmother save her house, which is in danger of being claimed by the IRS. The movie also starred Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, Kevin Nealon and Carl Weathers alongside Sandler and McDonald.