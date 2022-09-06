The Happy Socks X WWF Collab Is A Stylish Path to Sustainability
SUSTAINABLE SOCKS
When it comes to building an outfit, socks might be an afterthought. However, a stylish pair of socks can be the statement piece of an entire outfit—even if they are just glimpsed at beneath your pants. Happy Socks recently collaborated with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to create an all-new line of socks designed to encapsulate protecting the natural world. These socks include a pair of Panda socks, Mountain Gorilla socks and even socks advocating for Nature-Based Solutions. My personal favorite pair is the Blind Indus River Dolphin pair which features an aquatic pattern with a pastel color scheme on the heel and toes. The Happy Socks X WWF collab isn’t just for show either. For every pair of socks purchased, 10% of the net sales will be donated to the WWF to support wildlife protection and long-term conservation. This includes an annualized $100,000 guaranteed donation from this year until 2024. So, if you want to make a positive impact on the environment and absolutely rock a new pair of socks, make sure to check out the new Happy Socks X WWF collab.
