Florida Reporter Killed on the Job Identified as ‘Happy Soul’ Who ‘Loved His Career’
HEARTBREAKING
The local TV reporter who was gunned down as he covered a separate homicide on Wednesday has been identified as Dylan Lyons—a 24-year-old Philadelphia native who “loved his career” with Spectrum News 13 in Orlando. “He loved what he did,” Josh Miller, a former colleague and friend, told Spectrum. “He loved the community, telling the stories of people, reporting on the news, and he was just passionate about what he did.” Lyons was shot dead in Orlando's Pine Hills neighborhood as he covered a fatal shooting from that morning. Lyons’ family says he was “ambushed and murdered” by a gunman who then entered a home and killed 9-year-old T'yonna Major shortly after. The victim of the earlier homicide was identified as 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin. Keith Moses, 19, was arrested and charged with the murder from earlier it he day; he is expected to be charged with the other two murders as well. “He was a happy soul and wonderful person in life,” Lyons’ sister, Rachel Lyons, wrote in a GoFundMe. “My brother was our baby. He was taken too early from us.” Lyons also leaves behind a fiancée, colleagues said.