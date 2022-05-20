Hard-Line Archbishop Bans Pro-Choice Pelosi From Communion

CHEAT SHEET
The hard-line conservative archbishop in San Francisco has banned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a practicing Catholic, from receiving Holy Communion over her support for abortion rights. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he sent a notification to Pelosi on Thursday, telling her she should not try to receive the Eucharist at churches in the archdiocese. Pelosi has not responded to the edict from Cordileone, who claimed that the congresswoman rebuffed his “numerous attempts to speak with her to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking.”